“I would like to confront them”

02-15-2024
Robert Lewandowski He is not having his best year, but he is convinced he will get back to his best version and has given a glimpse of the team he will be playing for. Next season.
Liwa He was invited to the closing of the eighteenth edition of “Relats solidaris de l'Esport”(Relatos Solidarios del Deporte), a book written by sports journalists for charitable purposes and in conversation comments on a little bit of everything.
About the Barcelona moment: “We are in the perfect moment to change, to play better. First in Vigo and then comes the Champions League. We are working towards that. It is difficult to explain what is happening, because we conceded three goals against Granada, for example. We have spent a long week working.” And, as I said, we are in the perfect time for change.
Moreover, it has launched a A message of reassurance To all Barcelona fans: “Calmness and confidence. I am sure that we will win many matches and at the end of the season we will win something».
Moreover, it has been confirmed That he would stay at the club when he asked about EspanyolBarcelona's city rival: “I would love to play against them next season.”
He also talked about the change he went through Barcelona: “Last year there were Busquets, Jordi Alba and Pique. “This year there is a mix of experience and youth and that is clear,” said the Pole, who did not want to talk about Spanish refereeing. “I focus on scoring goals, and when I talk to them it is to understand their decisions. When the field player indicates one thing and the VAR indicator indicates another.
