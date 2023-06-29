Domingo Germán hit the perfect 24 of the game in the MLB

ESPNReading: two minutes.

Dominican Domingo German hit the 24th perfect game in major leagues history

United State — german sunday He composed the MLB’s 24th perfect game against Oakland Athletics Wednesday night, since the opening New York Yankees He allowed no hits or walked on 99 runs in the 11-0 win.

In an up and down season, which included hanging and a sub-. 500 record in Wednesday’s start, Germain had a great game against the first-place finisher, shuffling his pitches, keeping his defense busy and engaged. The judgment is nine strokes on the road.

Germán’s effort marked the fourth perfect game in franchise history, and in MLB, the first perfect game since Felix Hernandez Seattle got one on August 15, 2012.

According to ESPN Stats & Information Research, at age 30, German He became the oldest player to deliver a perfect game since late on Roy Halladay I did it at the age of 33 in 2010 with Philadelphia.

It was the third victory New York In their final four games and first on the road in a road series that will also include a weekend stopover in St. Louis.

Just over a month ago, Germain was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball after using too much resin on his hands in a kickoff against a T.I.Oronto Blue Jays. He told the media a week later that he would use less resin and apologized to his teammates for the incident.

The Dominican pitcher was penalized after being ejected in the fourth inning of the victory New York 6-3 in Toronto on May 16th. The first nine batters retired before first base umpire DJ Reyburn checked his hands as German was walking to the mound in the fourth inning.

After the match, board umpire James Hoy said Germain had “the strongest hand I’ve ever felt.”

However, the win in Oakland pushed his record to 5-5 and saw an extraordinary offense from his teammates. the Yankees They exploded in the sixth inning, scored six runs and added three in the ninth.

Giancarlo Stanton jumped in three runs in the win. It was his seventh long pitch of the season.

