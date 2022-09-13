Real Madrid players ask Vinicius to ‘change the situation’ after provocations against Mallorca led by Javier Aguirre

The talented Brazilian starred in controversial situations during the match between Real Madrid and Mallorca last Sunday

Vinicius Jr In the eye of the hurricane in Spain after his performance in the victory Real Madrid 4-1 to Mallorcalast Sunday by the League.

During the match, the Brazilian caused great resentment to the competitors because of his attempts to dribble, until he was accused of ridicule on the field and some of the team’s players. Mallorca They did a tough tackle on the carioca.

The lip-reading clip broadcast last Monday showed several exchanges of provocations between the footballer Real Madrid and elements Mallorca Even an order from the coach Carlo Ancelotti Why came stop talking.

according to Radio Cadena SerControversies over exFlamengo also had repercussions in Merengue’s locker room. After the match, football players in Mallorca Talk to the players Real Madrid He asked them to speak with Vinnie Jr. So that he changes his position and reduces his provocation, even “to prevent someone from hurting him.”

For their part, Los Bancos confirmed that they have “already spoken a thousand times” with the Brazilian about this matter and that he is even “trying not to repeat it”, arguing that it “is not good for his image or for the team”.

The moderator also highlights that players Mallorca They told the stars Real Madrid that they say Vinicius which ‘follow the example of RodrigoWho plays at the highest level but without ‘adornments’ or provocations.

Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid training, on September 13, 2022 EFE

Carlo Ancelotti defended Vinicius Junior

At the post-match press conference, coach Real MadridAnd the Carlo Ancelottidenied it came Dribble to humiliate my players Mallorca He stressed that the player does not act like this on the field.

“Vinicius He is an outstanding player. Because of the way they play, it can sometimes happen that competitors get angry. But everyone has to understand that he is always trying to dribble, whether his team wins or loses.”

He added, “Sometimes I understand that rivals are more upset than usual, but this is something that happens in football. With experience you will learn everything little by little.”

The Italian also stressed that the striker has “a lot of respect” for his opponents as well as for the referee.

“The referee, above all else, must be respected, even if he makes a mistake,” he said. “It is perfectly normal for competitors to position him as stronger or to be more aggressive with him.” Ancelotti.

“But Vinicius You don’t have to change your position at all. My impression is that he respects his opponents and referee a lot.”

With his performance last Sunday, Vinicius He scored 5 goals and assisted 2 in 7 matches with Real Madrid this chapter.