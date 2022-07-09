Checo Pérez suffers new FIA penalty; Now in P2 AustriaHalftime

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 09.07.2022 08:40:23

Sanctions don’t leave the pilot alone Sergio “Chico” Perez In the Austrian Grand Prix. This Saturday 9th July The Mexican pilot was punished again by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), though on this occasion Everything was an economic “fine” And not as it happened on Friday the eighth that Influenced by sports.

The origin of the sentence imposed on Guadalajara This was the second free practice on Saturday On the Austrian circuit, where Red Bull Racing driver violated the speed limit of the jetty, Where the limit is 80 km / h.

The FIA detailed it Checo Perez passed through that area From the path to a At 82.1 km/h at 13:26 (local time).This indicates that the violation He committed it in the last part of the second practice.

Sergio Perez finished in 6th place in second free practice in Austria and for spring race Which will be held on Saturday The Mexican will start from 13thafter, after The FIA ​​punished him on Friday and took fourth place that he won on the track.

Punishment for Checo Pérez

In the official statement of FIA Punishment is detailed, after The Mexican violated Article 34.7 this Saturday From the Formula 1 sports regulations, and why He received a fine of 300 euros.

“Vehicle 11 exceeded the maximum lane speed, which is 80 km/h for this event, by 2.1 km/h. Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the referees, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA ​​International Sport Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA ​​Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”