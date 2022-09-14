FPF will present its arguments at a hearing by Byron Castillo before FIFA | RMMD | DTBN | Total Sports

Next Thursday, September 15, a hearing Byron Castillo Before FIFA where is the peru football federation (FPF) will also establish its position in Chile’s lawsuit over the footballer’s false citizenship.

As a guest in the process, like the Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF), the national body will present its arguments in Switzerland. According to La Tercera, the FPF will be present and will demonstrate to support the Chilean complaint, arguing that the defender was actually born in Colombia.

Although FIFA decided to file the case in June, to allay concerns in Ecuador about a possible exit from the World Cup, Chile went before the Appeals Committee of the world football governing body, where the player was called to testify on Thursday.

However, the presence of Leon’s side in the audience is almost unlikely. “He will not appear at FIFA’s 15th hearing, neither in person nor remotely’,” Andres Holguin, Byron Castillo’s attorney, noted after broadcasting an audio clip in which the defense realizes he is Colombian by birth.

“This is the voice that was used in the process that Byron took against the civil registry in Ecuador. It could not be determined that he was Byron’s vote at that trial and was dismissed as evidence. has no validity“, he added.

The Daily Mail indexed it on Monday, fromExtraordinary revelation“The voice confirmed that there is a Castillo”He clearly states that he was born in 1995, not 1998, as stated in his Ecuadorean birth certificate“.

Similarly, the British newspaper reported that FIFA decided in 2019 that Castillo was an Ecuadorean, although the tabloid later confirmed that Castillo “Confessed to using a forged passport and concealed by the Ecuadorean Federation“.

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FEF) announced that he had been called up to the FIFA hearing and that the player had also been called up, due to an ANFP claim, joined by Peru, that in the intervening phase he was eliminated by Australia, while Chile was seventh after Colombia .