June 29, 2023

Which coach would you prefer to take over the Honduras national team until the 2026 World Cup?

The Honduran national team is going through very critical moments in terms of results since the qualifying rounds for the Qatar World Cup 2022 for more than two years.

Diego Martín Vazquez is currently in charge of the two-tone for the 2023 Gold Cup, but Vinafout has already begun the search for a two-color coach.

The fans want a foreign coach who knows the Honduran environment, has experience, and makes decisions for the 2026 World Cup.

The portfolio includes three names, including Pedro Truglio (Argentina), Reinaldo Rueda (Colombia) and Juan Carros Osorio (Colombia).

– Network feedback –

Javier Nunez: “To Reinaldo Rueda Rivera. Catracho from the heart, you will feel the colors of the letter H.”

Gutiérrez Ktismann: “Juan Carlos Osorio. We need to change and if Pedro Truglio isn’t perfect. Honduras We need toughness and discipline.”

Luis Zelaya: Reinaldo Rueda. Let’s not forget that after 28 years he led us to another World Cup.

Alcides Guevara: “Juan Carlos Osorio. These players need good discipline.”

Omar Sousa: “Don Pedro Truglio is the best choice so far, let’s not waste him, let’s take advantage of his knowledge.”

Wilfredo Cruz: “Without a doubt, Professor Reinaldo Rueda, a great technologist and a great human being.”

