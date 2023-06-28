Pittsburgh Beecher Matched Bartolo Colon 2018 FEAT – Full Swing

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the San Diego Padres by a score of 9×4 with 16 strikeouts before over 16,000 spectators at BNC Park.

Rich Hill (7-7) walked six shutout innings in the rain to improve to 7-1 in his last 11 career walks against the Padres.

Hill struck out four opponents, gave out two tickets, had nine hits and produced four runs, but was so well defended by his teammates that by the time he left the box he had the decisive 8 x 4 advantage.

The Pirates Lefty left his ERA at 4.45 and WHIP at 1.40. So far this month, he’s started in five games, had decisions in all of them, and has a record of 3-2. In 30.1 innings pitched, they cleaned 13 for a 3.86 PCL, with 25 strikeouts and 15 walks.

But the real highlight of the game is that Rich Hill became the first pitcher age 43 or older with at least seven wins in a season since Bartolo Colón in 2018. He also tied Babe Adams for the most wins by a pitcher. Pirates age 43 and over. Since 1901.

Considering that the season is over, the number of seven wins can increase significantly, especially considering that this month he had the best results.

Hill played 19 seasons in which he played in 12 different organizations. In his career, he’s notched 89 wins with 66 losses, thrown 366 games, 237 of them as a starter, and in 1,348 innings pitched, he struck out 1,374, with 515 tickets, for a 3.89 ERA and 1.24 WHIP.