Weller Dita: “Cruz Azul is undoubtedly the biggest club in Mexico”

Weller DitaNew Colombian defender the signature from the device blue cross Arrived Thursday morning in Terminal 2 of the airport Mexico City With the intent of taking medical examinations and later joining the ranks of the planets.

The surprise was the initial message that Dita addressed to the media, explaining that, in her opinion, blue cross It is without a doubt The largest football club nationwide.

(blue cross) It is without a doubt the biggest team in MexicoIt’s a big challenge and I love challenges, I’m a very competitive professional so I hope to pass the medical exams later on put myself to to rise And next to club“.

How much does Cruz Azul cost?

The agreement will be 100 percent of the defender’s speech, in return More than 4 million dollarsAlthough sources within Cruz Azul deny the amount; He explained that 80 percent of this amount will go to Newell’s Old Boys from Argentina, his last club, and the other 20 percent will go to a Junior club from Colombia. Farsky Sports.

previously, half the time I mentioned that talks He was Arrested But because of the terms sought by the Rosario club, the agreement means that blue cross it will be waive it before requirements From the Argentinean painting.

Heavenly depth

Weller Dita He got to a club that needed defencesAfter the departure of Ramiro Funes Mori, Julio Cesar Dominguez and Jordan Silva. This is added to the failed signature of Mathews periodically by the machine.

pass bluehe The tournament will start Opening 2023 the next Saturday 1 July When he visits Jalisco stadium to measure himself against Atlas foxesthe same team that left them out of Clausura 2023 in Repechage.

