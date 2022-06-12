Amateur caused a reaction from Ariel Sanchez – SwingComplete

By Robiel Vega / @robielcuba87

The confrontation between Cocodrilos de Matanzas and Gallos de Sancti Spíritus was heated up and not precisely because of the strong sun that hit the José Antonio Huelga stadium. After 10 and a half runs for two days, the Sancti Spiritus fans tried to achieve what their players had hitherto not been able to achieve.

During the inning, after the visitors had completed their offensive role at the top of the ninth inning, a portion of the audience that was in the right field began to “arrive” with Ariel Sanchez, who was throwing balls to warm his arm in arm. partner for you.

As can be seen in the broadcast, Yomorino reacted instantaneously and did not hesitate to throw the ball to the fan who, obviously, was not shouting cute things at him, since it is not uncommon for him to be a player of Ariel’s experience. Easily provoked.

As a result, one of the referees who did justice to the match sent off the player from Matanzas, which provoked an angry reaction from the crocodile management body and from the team’s bench.

True, players often have to be patient so as not to lose their temper before the words, often offensive, that the opponent’s fans “give”, and sometimes even their own; But it is very unpleasant to see that what should be a show of pleasure turns into something violent due to the unethical behavior of some “fans”.

Too bad for Ariel, but even worse for the fan who provoked this reaction; Do not forget that athletes are human and thus deserve all respect; In addition, they often play under impossible conditions, which is a feature that everyone should take into account when evaluating the work done by all the players who play in the National Series.

Finally, the decision was upheld, Ariel was ejected from the match and William Luis Campello took his place, while the fan, in the face of persistent complaints from manager Armando Ferrer, was removed from the field.