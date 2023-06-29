Chivas reached an agreement with PSV for Eric Gutierrez

Jesus Bernal | Diego IveReading: two minutes.

Guadalajara’s directives, headed by sporting director Fernando Hierro, have tightened negotiations to bring back the midfielder.

Mexican soccer player Eric Gutierrez have come to an agreement with Chivasa group that in turn meets the economic expectations of Eindhoventhe team he came from and it seems it’s all only a matter of time before the Rojiblancos from ‘La Perla de Occidente’ announce their third head to Opening 2023.

According to the information previously collected ESPNagreement between Chivas And Eindhoven by Eric Gutierrez Up to $5.5 million for the transfer, despite the fact that the midfielder was already content with what the team offered him to return to Liga MX after venturing through European football.

Érick Gutiérrez is shaping up to continue as Rojiblanco, but now in Liga MX Getty Images

Eric GutierrezAccording to at least two sources, he is already in Mexican territory and it is only a matter of passing physical and medical tests so that he can stamp his signature on the contract that will bind him to Chivas Who is this Opening 2023.

Veliko Bonović, Technical Director of ChivasHe asked his board of directors for more reinforcements until the team was complete, which was why he signed Eric Gutierrez Acquiring a striker is a priority at this time after signing goalkeeper Oscar Wally and striker Ricardo Marin from Celaya of the Expansion League.

The press in the Netherlands claimed this Eindhoven Show on the table from Chivas To try to sign the Mexican, who was under contract with the European club until 2025.

Sacred Flock will appear for the first time in Opening 2023 Next Monday when they visit Lyon, while the Mexican midfielder is enjoying a few days off after the season with Eindhoven In the Dutch League, runner-up without calls to the Mexican national team for the CONCACAF Nations League or the Gold Cup.

Eric Gutierrez He’s one of the Pachuca players who made the leap to Europe, just as Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Hector Herrera did.