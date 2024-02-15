Match summary: Atlas vs. Pumas (0-0)

There is nothing to anyone in the confrontation between them Atlas and PumaOK Day nine Follower Closing 2024 Where they did not know how to hurt themselves and They tied 0-0 At Jalisco Stadium.

On a cold night, just like the action on the field, and no Foxes Not even those from UNAM could pose a significant risk and make things worse, The few that arrived were clear failuresWhich indicates that they had to do this in the province of Guadalajara.

the Red and black They added their second straight duel without winningbut there was very little of the San Jose pinatas, and yet they twice shot the ball past the university students.

The tie didn't go bad capitalistswhich They reached 12 points To stay in between Top seven positions From classification.

Atlas with many victims Due to injury and another due to suspension, it took some time to respond, and Pumas did so first with a Chilean shot from Eduardo Salvio that went over Camilo Andres Vargas' goal.

Raimundo Fulgencio frightened UNAM In the 25th minute, he put the ball into the goal The model With a strong kick against Julio Gonzalez, who was able to put his hand in clearing the round, which was very dangerous.

In the second half Atlas began to attack Edgar Zaldivar enabled Augusto Solari, so the Argentine beat him and Gonzalez kept him.

UNAM members responded and Salvio scored the first goal With a shot that did not end well, the Argentine striker fired another.

The Pumas kept trying In the 61st minute, Leo Suarez had faith and shot from a long distance next to the Atlas goal, and in the 65th minute Ali Avila scored a goal for the visitors, but the goal was canceled due to offside.

In the last part of the meeting, Aldo Rocha polished the right post Pumas' goal when taking a free kick was very dangerous At 80'.

Mexico City players scored another clear shot in the 83rd minute When the ball was left to him diagonally Piero Quispi; The Peruvian shot the goal into the penalty area and shot it incredibly well On the one hand.

And before the final whistle, Rodrigo Lopez scored UNAM's goal With a shot, it hit him well Rivaldo Lozano swept.

Accordingly The final whistle came and the crowd booed. A gift for Jalisco who did not come away happy at all with the goalless draw.

​

​

​

​