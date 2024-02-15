“Messi at Paris Saint-Germain was never at the level required; 'I ask you to blow the whistle for him when he is with Argentina at the 2024 Olympics.'

02-14-2024



Although several months have passed since his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Leo Messi is once again being criticized in France. In addition, he was also criticized over Argentina's possible participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after the “Albiceleste” qualified.

“Luis Enrique is a coach who doesn't talk to you much and doesn't give you much confidence. I had a bad time at Barcelona.”

Jerome RothenOn his show “RMC”, he attacked the Inter Miami player for the role he played during his time at Paris Saint-Germain and his involvement in the team and in the country. “Some people have a really short memory. He's been shooting at Paris Saint-Germain, in France, in Paris since he left. All the French respected Messi when he came. In return, you hope the respect is mutual, but that was never the case. The country never stood out. When he left, he fired at PSG.

Roten did not hide anything and said that Messi does not live up to the level required at Paris Saint-Germain. “Their services were never up to par. He signed for Paris Saint-Germain to shine in the World Cup, we understood that very well. It was a welcoming place where it was nice to live and walk through the countryside. He was smart, and he won the World Cup,” he said.

