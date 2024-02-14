They reveal the truth about the South Korean crisis: Son was involved in a violent quarrel with his colleagues | National teams

Son Heung-min is one of the biggest celebrities in South Korea, at all levels. He's the captain of the national team, an example of commitment to the country, a reserved and family-oriented man, and he's also successful and a millionaire… the Korean everyone wants to be.

That's why the revelations made in the last few hours in the country about the real reasons for the country's failure to win the last Asian title, when they were the front-runners, were so surprising: they, including Son, fought with complete concentration!

​

Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea were eliminated by Jordan, who won 2-0 in the semi-finals of the continental tournament in Doha (Qatar). That day, Son appeared on the pitch with two fingers in a cast and played the entire match in this manner, in which the group was far from the level they were known for.

​

The Korean Football Association itself explained that the fight broke out when several young players, including Paris Saint-Germain player Lee Kang-in, went to play table tennis in the middle of the team dinner, which “Son Heung-min and other football players complained about.” expertise”. Korean news agency Yonhap quoted a ministry spokesman as saying.

When Son ordered them to sit at the table, because having dinner together on the eve of the match was important, they “responded disrespectfully,” the source says.

And then chaos broke out: “A few seconds later, a fight broke out in the dining room and the players had to be separated. “Son injured his finger while trying to calm down,” the outlet added, confirming that Son suffered the injury while trying to prevent an attack by Lee, 22.

​

There was already some feeling of guilt, when the young Li posted an apology message to his nation on social networks: “I am very sorry. I have caused great disappointment to the fans who have always supported the team.” He wrote on his Instagram account: “From today, I am committed to helping the warriors.” “I'm trying to be a better player and a better person.”

Who won in the end? no one. Even Son lost some of his authority along the way, and now the federation is discussing the future of Klinsmann, whom they brought in for a long-term project that is now underappreciated.