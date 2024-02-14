CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024: America will face Real Esteli with three losses | You want the CONCACAF Champions Cup

America Preparing for the second leg of the first round 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup in view of The real Estelle With three casualties, two starters and one substitute, they were present in the first leg in Nicaragua.

Andre Jardin, who has rotated his squad due to the demands of the Liga MX and Concacaf calendar, will enter the stadium nicknamed the “Blue Stadium” without the Chilean. Diego ValdezParaguay Richard Sanchez And Mexican Emilio Lara.

“Diego (Valdes) woke up with pain in his calf and we prefer to book him and tomorrow we will see if he is ready to play,” Jardine said in a pre-match press conference.

Sanchez and Lara started out in America

Emilio Lara was heavily responsible for both of Real Estelí's goals, as the winger converted the penalty kick in Nicaragua's first goal and had poor marking in the second goal that sealed the defeat.

Jardine, on the other hand, will finally have it Henry Martinat least as an option in banking, in addition Kevin Alvarez, which seems to be better after pubic. The other element that America will get back in the rematch is Sebastian CáceresWho was injured in the match against Leon in the Mexican Premier League.

America wants to capitalize on its great moment in Liga MX, where it has maintained its unbeaten record in six rounds of Clausura 2024, and is in second place with 14 points, like two other teams, Monterrey and Tigres.

the Round of 16 The 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup will be played starting March 5, 2024, with three teams already waiting for their opponents: Pachuca, Inter Miami and Liga Deportiva Alajuelense. See also WINTER BASEBALL - Nunez and Kano led the Eastern Stars win

“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”