Manny Machado talked about Juan Soto in 2024 spring training

absence Juan Soto In the team San Diego Padres. This did not seem far-fetched to his compatriot Manny Machadowho reported to spring training MLBmissing his friend.

San Diego Padres You will have to deal with negative results throughout the normal schedule Major League Baseball. For a start, Blake Snell And Juan Soto They will no longer be 9th in California: one has been changed to New York Yankees The other remains among the valuable pieces of free agency.





Pitchers, catchers and position players have already begun practices at their training complexes. Having said that, Manny Machado He appeared on Tuesday, February 13, to meet his teammates and start the first phase of the season on February 24. Before, they would have an appointment at flood, Koreato open the first two matches against Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manny Machado has broken his silence on Juan Soto's absence from the San Diego Padres

Juan Soto It has been merged with Fernando Tatis Jr And Manny Machado As one of the most feared trio in the game, a trio that won't be together at least in 2024, given that the left-handed outfielder will join Free Agency at the end of the calendar.

but, Manny Machado He expressed what it means to be separated from one's compatriot when obligations begin: “We believe in the players we have (but) obviously no one can replace them (Juan) Soto. He's the best player in the game. “He is irreplaceable.” In conversation with Bob Nightingale, USA Today correspondent.

Statistically speaking, Machado and Soto have combined for 296 hits, reflecting a .264 batting average, with 119 additional base hits in 2023.