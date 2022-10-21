Standings table and day after inaugural 2022: Motagua didn’t take the chance and another classic coming

Motagua did not take advantage of Olympia’s draw against Real Spain to escape further to the top. The Blue Cyclone gave up a 2-2 bittersweet against UPN Wolves in the game that closed out the 14th day of the inaugural 2022 tournament.

At the Chilato Occles National Stadium, Motaguenses came from behind, but in the 92nd minute Edward Reyes seemed to beat Jonathan Roger with a header and announced a valuable equalizer for the university students.

The Argentine team Hernan “La Tota” Medina continues to lead the championship standings with 31 points, three points more than its nearest rival, Olympia.

The next day

The Honduran National League, Thursday, issued the circular to confirm the days and times of matches for the fifteenth (15th) day of the inaugural 2022 tournament, which will have another classic as an attraction.