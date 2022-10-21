Standings table and day after inaugural 2022: Motagua didn’t take the chance and another classic coming

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Motagua did not take advantage of Olympia’s draw against Real Spain to escape further to the top. The Blue Cyclone gave up a 2-2 bittersweet against UPN Wolves in the game that closed out the 14th day of the inaugural 2022 tournament.
At the Chilato Occles National Stadium, Motaguenses came from behind, but in the 92nd minute Edward Reyes seemed to beat Jonathan Roger with a header and announced a valuable equalizer for the university students.
The Argentine team Hernan “La Tota” Medina continues to lead the championship standings with 31 points, three points more than its nearest rival, Olympia.
The next day
The Honduran National League, Thursday, issued the circular to confirm the days and times of matches for the fifteenth (15th) day of the inaugural 2022 tournament, which will have another classic as an attraction.
The sporting activity will begin on Saturday, October 22nd, when Vida Honduran will welcome Progreso at Cibino Municipal Stadium at 7:30 pm.
Sunday Classic
Work will continue on Sunday with the remaining four entries. Today will be the Marathon-Real Spain match at Jankel Rosenthal at 3:15 pm. A Sampedrano Classic that promises many emotions.
Soon, at 4.00 pm, there will be duels. He will visit Olimpia UPN in Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí and have Motagua face Olancho FC in the Nacional Chelato Uclés.
Primarily, the UPN-Olimpia match was scheduled to be played at Emilio Williams Stadium in Choluteca, but on Wednesday it was announced that the match would take place on the Nacional de Tegucigalpa at 8:00 PM. But the UPNFM Wolves leadership announced the final change on Sunday.
It will conclude today at the Estadio Francisco Martinez Doron, where Real Sociedad will host Victoria de Salomon Nezar. This meeting will start at 6:00 PM.
This is how the fifteenth day will be played:
Saturday October 22
Life vs. Honduras Advance (7:30 pm – La Ceiba)
Sunday 23 October
Marathon – Real Spain (3.15 pm – San Pedro Sula)
UPNFM vs Olympia (4.00pm – Danlí)
Motagua vs Olancho (4:00pm – Tegucigalpa)
Real Sociedad – Victoria (6:00 pm – Toccoa)
Schedule of the opening tournament 2022 locations:
