The Scout team confirmed that two players, “U” and one from Melgar, “have conditions abroad.”

you can see: The university and its response to the punishment imposed by the Federation’s Disciplinary Committee

between them He met two young men, most notably a Mexican scout recently Through social networks. Who is it about? All the details are in the following paragraphs.

Meet the Peruvian footballers who caught the attention of an international analyst

it’s about Paul Rena (Melgar) and Nelson Cabanellas (Universitario), the two best left-backs so far in the domestic championship. According to Inaki, the “Explorer” of America Mexico, they are both of our greatest football promises and will already be ready to make the leap overseas.

Nelson Cabanellas

“in my opinion They have the necessary conditions to make the leap in a league like Argentina, Brazil, the United States or MexicoHe said through his Twitter account. “Paulo Reina was for me the best left-back in the last Copa América.”

With Reina in defense, Melgar managed to reach the semi-finals of that international tournament, where he was unfortunately eliminated by Independiente del Valle, the event’s eventual champion.

Paul Rena