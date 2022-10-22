Futsal goal! The amazing goal that Messi and Mbappe invented in Ajaccio – Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined to leave a great match that ended with a massive goal from the Argentine star to win Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Francois Coty in Ajaccio, in the 12th round of the French Ligue 1 in France.

“La Bolga” from Rosario signed a wonderful offer to lead the tenth victory of Paris Saint-Germain, who leads the French league with 32 points, six points behind Lorient, eight points over Lens and nine over Olympique Marseille.

The Argentine crack provided assists for Mbappe, who gave him a pass for Leo’s goal. Messi’s connection to the Frenchman was a charm.