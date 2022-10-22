Futsal goal! The amazing goal that Messi and Mbappe invented in Ajaccio – Paris Saint-Germain

Corsica, France.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combined to leave a great match that ended with a massive goal from the Argentine star to win Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Francois Coty in Ajaccio, in the 12th round of the French Ligue 1 in France.
“La Bolga” from Rosario signed a wonderful offer to lead the tenth victory of Paris Saint-Germain, who leads the French league with 32 points, six points behind Lorient, eight points over Lens and nine over Olympique Marseille.
The Argentine crack provided assists for Mbappe, who gave him a pass for Leo’s goal. Messi’s connection to the Frenchman was a charm.
Messi scored 0-2 for the Parisian team in a five-star combination between the two stars, with a Takito pass from Mbappe and a dribbling from Messi to the local goalkeeper to determine it with his left foot. What a goal!
Leo Messi scored 6 goals and 9 assists in only 11 matches played this season in the French Ligue 1. The Argentine, who was well received by the crowd throughout the match, outperformed Mbappe.
With his goal and assists, “La Bolga” has maintained a good streak since the start of the season. So much so that three kids jumped onto the pitch before the end of the match to take pictures with the Argentine.
“People come to the stadium to watch Leo play, he is the best player in the history of football. He loves to play with others, he has the advantage of wanting to play for others, he is very generous. He was great with the second goal,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier praised .
