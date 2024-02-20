San Francisco reveals the reasons for signing Pablo Sandoval

Pablo Sandoval It was reported Monday, February 19, at Scottdale Stadium facilities in Arizona, to join spring training San Francisco GiantsWith the aim of securing a place for the 2024 season of Major League Baseball (MLB).

employment Pablo Sandoval It was a surprise to the world. Big leaguesbecause he is 37 years old, and he is a champion third baseman World Series In 2010, 2012 and 2014, he appeared to have finished his time there MLB Since 2021 when he broke up with Atlanta Braves. However, he will relish a new opportunity to return to the best league on planet baseball, with the franchise that made him stand out.





However, the agreement between the third baseman and… San Francisco Giants He had a reason for being. According to the head of operations at the Bay Organization. Farhan Al-ZaidiThere was something special that made them decide to make an agreement with the Carabobino.

Pablo Sandoval will seek to remember his glorious phase at the beginning of the last decade

““We had to sign Pablo Sandoval because the training videos he sent me took up all the space on my phone.”“, the leader joked some Data collected by NBC Sports.

A little over a week ago, in a post within Open podcast Game“Kung Fu Panda» He explained his desire to return to the ring MLB That's why he's been working on his fitness.

“He doesn't want to hear anything about his chances. “He will come out and play and try to force our decision.”said his manager Bob Melvin.

Pablo Sandoval He will try to obtain offers similar to those recorded in the past GiantsThis is a franchise in which he participated in 1,149 matches. Additionally, the third baseman hit 135 home runs, 235 doubles, and 1,130 runs batted in. Added to that, he drove in 569 runs and batted .285.