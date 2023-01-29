January 29, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

FC Juarez vs Chivas (1-2). Objectives

Cassandra Curtis January 29, 2023 2 min read

Mexico City /

Chivas seems to thrive on criticism. Amidst a sea of ​​negative opinions about coach Veliko Paunović, Holy Flock defeated FC Juarez He left behind the defeat he suffered last week against Toluca in MX League.

Victor Guzman and Carlos Cisneros were responsible for the goalscoring Tonight in Olímpico Benito Juárez, while the frontiers goal was scored by Tomas Molina.

In the 21st minute, Maximiliano Oliveira committed a handball in the area, While watching Roberto Alvarado who was looking for a cross without hesitation Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos scored a penalty (a decision supported by the video assistant referee); and then Pocho Guzman take the ball and without hesitation, Guzmán hit and beat goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

This chiverío did not bring bad luck at all, because Instantly make it 2-0: Fernando Beltran entered the area and defined itthe ball hit the crossbar, but on the rebound he found Carlos Cisneros, who ended up pushing the ball.

For the second time, The Braves began searching for the tying goal Even somersaults however, they did not have a solid defense of Chivas and Miguel Jimenez’s slate.

The goalkeeper saved his goal on two clear occasions. A lot of persistence from the border He got his reward with a goal by Tomas Molinawho celebrated his first goal in his Liga MX debut.

The Braves’ reinforcement took advantage of the layup that he had a stable and settled on determination; The locals got close to the scoreboard, but Chivas knew how to defend.

Thus, the match ended with a second victory for the herd over Juarez This is not recovering, after the victory he suffered against Tuzos del Pachuca last weekend.

See also  Live Scores, Olympic Medals & Tokyo 2020-2021 News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The mini-trip ties with Uruguay and reaches the final hexagon of the South American Sub-20 Division | football | sports

January 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Barcelona struggled in Montilivi to get three golden points against Girona; He continues to lead and already takes six from Real Madrid

January 28, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“They both suck”; Schneider’s powerful message to Edson Sanchez

January 28, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

1 min read

Carmen Garcia Coma, Pedro Cermino, Marta Villegas and Elvan Bok, Ciutat de Barcelona Awards 2022

January 29, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

FC Juarez vs Chivas (1-2). Objectives

January 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Refresh with this oats and apple water, perfect to accompany your meal

January 29, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Miss Universe gave up her crown: find out the reasons and who will be her replacement | Miss USA | TVMAS

January 29, 2023 Lane Skeldon