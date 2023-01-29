FC Juarez vs Chivas (1-2). Objectives

Editorial Mediotiempo

Chivas seems to thrive on criticism. Amidst a sea of ​​negative opinions about coach Veliko Paunović, Holy Flock defeated FC Juarez He left behind the defeat he suffered last week against Toluca in MX League.

Victor Guzman and Carlos Cisneros were responsible for the goalscoring Tonight in Olímpico Benito Juárez, while the frontiers goal was scored by Tomas Molina.

In the 21st minute, Maximiliano Oliveira committed a handball in the area, While watching Roberto Alvarado who was looking for a cross without hesitation Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos scored a penalty (a decision supported by the video assistant referee); and then Pocho Guzman take the ball and without hesitation, Guzmán hit and beat goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

This chiverío did not bring bad luck at all, because Instantly make it 2-0: Fernando Beltran entered the area and defined itthe ball hit the crossbar, but on the rebound he found Carlos Cisneros, who ended up pushing the ball.

For the second time, The Braves began searching for the tying goal Even somersaults however, they did not have a solid defense of Chivas and Miguel Jimenez’s slate.

The goalkeeper saved his goal on two clear occasions. A lot of persistence from the border He got his reward with a goal by Tomas Molinawho celebrated his first goal in his Liga MX debut.

The Braves’ reinforcement took advantage of the layup that he had a stable and settled on determination; The locals got close to the scoreboard, but Chivas knew how to defend.

Thus, the match ended with a second victory for the herd over Juarez This is not recovering, after the victory he suffered against Tuzos del Pachuca last weekend.

