The Tampa Bay Rays have signed the former Boston Red Sox outfielder

In the 2023 season Major League Baseball (MLB), Tampa Bay Rays They were one of the organizations that surprised most with their performance, starting with a historic 13-0 run that helped them reach 99 victories and enter the postseason. So, after raising the bar, the Florida team will hope to have a similar performance in 2024.

For this next campaign Tampa Bay Rays It has been reinforced by young players such as Richie Palacios From the St. Louis Cardinals, former Detroit Tigers reliever Tyler Alexanderformer All-Star player Chris Devinsky And the jug too Phil Mattoonfrom Houston Astros. This was combined with a team competitive enough with the Cubans Randy Arozarena And Yandy DiazTo simulate what was done in the last harvest.





Not satisfied and just a few days before the matches start Spring training, Tampa Bay Announced the signing of shortstop and second baseman Yu Chang. The Taiwanese will return to the franchise he played for in 2022, where he played in 36 games. There he posted a .260 average, hit three home runs and drove in 12 runs. However, at the end of the season he was placed on assignment and requested to be placed off waivers Boston Red Sox.

The Tampa Bay Rays could find a replacement in the box in Yu Chang

According to the organization’s statement in its report Official account at XThe contract between the two parties is Minor leaguesWith an invitation to spring training.

He joined the red-legged franchise after a notable performance in World Baseball Classic With the Taiwanese national team. He was even chosen Best player in the group stage Having averaged .437, with two home runs and eight RBIs in four games. However, he was unable to translate this performance into the regular campaign Boston Red Sox After 39 games in which he hit .200, he was demoted to Triple A, before becoming a free agent in October.

Yu Chang He could have great potential to make the team facing the upcoming 2024 MLB campaign. This is because there are many questions in the picture, mainly due to the problems you face. Wonder Francoadd to that Taylor Walls He is in the process of recovering from off-season surgery.

His stage is in Big leagues It started in June 2019. Since then, the 28-year-old has owned four franchises. He spent four campaigns in Cleveland Guardian. And then, he had a passing steps through Pittsburgh Pirates And Tampa Bayuntil it ends in Boston Red Sox.