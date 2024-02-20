Panamanian Adalberto Carrasquilla finally announces his destination to continue his career

02-19-2024



Adalberto Carrasquilla He put an end to the rumors surrounding his football future. The Panamanian national team decided to stay and play with the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer after renewing its contract.

The new league for the Canaleros runs until 2025, but with the option to continue in 2026 and 2027 according to Dinamo's announcement, which also highlights that Adalberto Carrasquilla was a regular in Houston's midfield last year, playing a key role in the club's league win. US Open Cup.

Carrasquilla played in 25 games for the Houston Dynamo in the regular season, scoring three goals and contributing eight assists. Carrasquilla started all five of Houston's matches in the MLS Cup playoffs, and recorded an assist in the first match against Real Salt Lake for a 2-1 victory. .