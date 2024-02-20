February 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Panamanian Adalberto Carrasquilla finally announces his destination to continue his career

Panamanian Adalberto Carrasquilla finally announces his destination to continue his career

Cassandra Curtis February 20, 2024 2 min read

02-19-2024

Adalberto Carrasquilla He put an end to the rumors surrounding his football future. The Panamanian national team decided to stay and play with the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer after renewing its contract.

The new league for the Canaleros runs until 2025, but with the option to continue in 2026 and 2027 according to Dinamo's announcement, which also highlights that Adalberto Carrasquilla was a regular in Houston's midfield last year, playing a key role in the club's league win. US Open Cup.

Carrasquilla played in 25 games for the Houston Dynamo in the regular season, scoring three goals and contributing eight assists. Carrasquilla started all five of Houston's matches in the MLS Cup playoffs, and recorded an assist in the first match against Real Salt Lake for a 2-1 victory. .

And Honduras? These are the 16 most valuable Central American players in MLS 2024

Pat Onstad, the club's general manager, confirmed: “Coco is an exceptional talent, attracting great international attention for his performances for club and country over the past two years.”

“Extending Coco’s contract has been a priority for us this season, as he is an integral part of one of the best midfielders in the league and a key contributor to our recent success. “We are delighted to have Coco commit to a new deal as we build on the strong foundation created last year.”

Adalberto Carrasquilla also referred to the decision to renew his contract with Dinamo. “Last year our team showed that it can once again be a true contender in Major League Soccer.”

See also  SEE, PERU vs VENEZUELA LIVE, Women's America's Cup 2022 - Live Sports and DIRECTV Go | Total Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mbappe to Manchester City? Pep Guardiola smiles and makes a strange response about the Frenchman's signing

February 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Jose Caicedo was injured in Pumas' match against Santos. He came out crying

February 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Omar Lopez's detailed role for the Houston Astros

February 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Panamanian Adalberto Carrasquilla finally announces his destination to continue his career

February 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

A lake in Canada could give clues about the true origin of life

February 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

News, the situation in Rafah, tension in the Middle East and more

February 20, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Tremors live in the US today, February 19: Official report on recent earthquakes, via USGS | United States Geological Survey | composition

February 20, 2024 Winston Hale