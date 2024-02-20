Panamanian Adalberto Carrasquilla finally announces his destination to continue his career

02-19-2024
Adalberto Carrasquilla He put an end to the rumors surrounding his football future. The Panamanian national team decided to stay and play with the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer after renewing its contract.
The new league for the Canaleros runs until 2025, but with the option to continue in 2026 and 2027 according to Dinamo's announcement, which also highlights that Adalberto Carrasquilla was a regular in Houston's midfield last year, playing a key role in the club's league win. US Open Cup.
Carrasquilla played in 25 games for the Houston Dynamo in the regular season, scoring three goals and contributing eight assists. Carrasquilla started all five of Houston's matches in the MLS Cup playoffs, and recorded an assist in the first match against Real Salt Lake for a 2-1 victory. .
Pat Onstad, the club's general manager, confirmed: “Coco is an exceptional talent, attracting great international attention for his performances for club and country over the past two years.”
“Extending Coco’s contract has been a priority for us this season, as he is an integral part of one of the best midfielders in the league and a key contributor to our recent success. “We are delighted to have Coco commit to a new deal as we build on the strong foundation created last year.”
Adalberto Carrasquilla also referred to the decision to renew his contract with Dinamo. “Last year our team showed that it can once again be a true contender in Major League Soccer.”
