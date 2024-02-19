Mbappe to Manchester City? Pep Guardiola smiles and makes a strange response about the Frenchman's signing

02-19-2024
Pep Guardiola This came during a press conference held today, Monday, before the postponed league match Manchester city Against Brentford in the English Premier League.
The Spanish coach avoided the rumors that circulated around him Kylian Mbappe He met City officials and said only that the Frenchman was “good” and that a good future awaited him.
Mbappe He informed Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave the club this summer, when his contract with the Parisians expires, and for this reason many clubs are interested in signing him.
The main team that will receive his services is Real Madrid, as of Monday, this was confirmed by Diario Marca Mbappe He signed his contract with the Merengue Club.
Likewise, a rumor has spread throughout England that Mbappe's entourage has, in recent days, met with City Group executives, something Guardiola was asked about in the press conference.
“He is very good, and has a good future,” the Spanish coach said in the introduction to City’s match against Brentford on Tuesday.
financial problems.
Possible signing for Mbappe Manchester City will face difficulties due to accusations of financial irregularities burdening the English club.
City received 115 charges from the Premier League in February 2023, and it is now up to an independent panel to determine whether they are guilty or innocent and outline the potential punishment which could range from a loss of points to relegation.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Jose Caicedo was injured in Pumas' match against Santos. He came out crying
Omar Lopez's detailed role for the Houston Astros
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Summary, results and goals of the Spanish League match with Falcao | La Liga