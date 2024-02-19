Mbappe to Manchester City? Pep Guardiola smiles and makes a strange response about the Frenchman's signing

02-19-2024



Pep Guardiola This came during a press conference held today, Monday, before the postponed league match Manchester city Against Brentford in the English Premier League. The Spanish coach avoided the rumors that circulated around him Kylian Mbappe He met City officials and said only that the Frenchman was “good” and that a good future awaited him.

Mbappe He informed Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to leave the club this summer, when his contract with the Parisians expires, and for this reason many clubs are interested in signing him. The main team that will receive his services is Real Madrid, as of Monday, this was confirmed by Diario Marca Mbappe He signed his contract with the Merengue Club. Likewise, a rumor has spread throughout England that Mbappe's entourage has, in recent days, met with City Group executives, something Guardiola was asked about in the press conference. “He is very good, and has a good future,” the Spanish coach said in the introduction to City’s match against Brentford on Tuesday.

