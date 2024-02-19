February 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Jose Caicedo was injured in Pumas' match against Santos. He came out crying

Jose Caicedo was injured in Pumas' match against Santos. He came out crying

Cassandra Curtis February 19, 2024 2 min read

Jose Caicedoplayer UNAM PumasI went from happy to crying in mourning before Santos LagunaBecause minutes after his debut as the team's top scorer, the Colombian left the field injuredwhich is a situation that can And keep him out of the courts again As happened in the last tournament

How was Jose Caicedo injured?

went to Minute 50 Of the duel played in University Olympic Stadium When the coffee farmer, who He made it 2-0 On the scoreboard before halftime, he got the Hands on right leg After feeling a strong pain.

The match referee immediately stopped the match until he could Pumas item It was attended by the Auriazules medical team. From that moment he was seen Caicedo Breaking down in tears.

After being treated on the field, it was determined that he was a South American player I couldn't continue the meetingSo he came out of the change Minute 54 He is being helped Cesar “Chino” Huerta And Adrian Aldrete.

while Caicedo He walked with difficulty to the bench Cougars Player I couldn't stop cryingThis is a feeling he continued to express for several minutes. So far The severity of the injury is unknown A 21-year-old midfielder was exposed to it.

Caicedo was returning from a long recovery period

It is worth remembering that Caicedo He's back after losing a lot of… Opening 2023 After suffering a Muscle injury During the match between Cougars And America corresponding to Day 10. Despite his long absence, it seems that the Colombian has won the title with the Cats, which is now in doubt again.

See also  When will he be absent at DC United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Omar Lopez's detailed role for the Houston Astros

February 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Summary, results and goals of the Spanish League match with Falcao | La Liga

February 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

America wants to keep Cabecita, but they respect the player

February 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Jose Caicedo was injured in Pumas' match against Santos. He came out crying

February 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Tremor in Puerto Rico today, February 19 – Latest seismic report updated live, via RSPR | Puerto Rico Seismic Network | mix up

February 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

Republicans will continue to harass Biden, despite his son Hunter's corruption allegations | International

February 19, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Bank of America and Starbucks compensate their customers this way

February 19, 2024 Zera Pearson