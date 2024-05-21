Maribelli reveals what happened to Lupillo Rivera | land escape

Maribelly Rivera revealed what happened to Lupillo Rivera, after the final of the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos (LCDLF), which she won.

The businesswoman said in an interview with Telemundo: “He came to talk to me almost at the end of (the ceremony), when the three awards had already ended,” stressing at the same time that she did not bid farewell to the Mexican singer who won the award. Third place.

“I didn’t say goodbye to him. He was still wearing glasses… He seemed embarrassed,” the Puerto Rican said.

On the other hand, he stated that Lobelo never imagined the amount of support he received. “He thought I was just a little drone over there.”

The model also classified him as an arrogant and arrogant person. He added: “I understand that he is a man who is jealous of successful women, strong women.”

He also stated that in a short approach Lupillo said a phrase like “it’s worth it.”

