“Don’t let go of my hand,” Ana Gabrielle asks from the hospital after her health condition deteriorates

singer Anna Gabrielle She was hospitalized in Chile. After holding a concert at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, the Mexican star was accepted. “Friends, I had to come after the party, which is why you see me wearing makeup, to the emergency room. I tested positive for the flu,” he said in an Instagram video.

She is now worrying her fans after she appeared again on social media, while she is still in the hospital, saying that her health condition has deteriorated and she has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

“I want to inform you of unpleasant news: the flu has become complicated and turned into pneumonia,” he said in a video clip from the hospital. He added: “Under medical orders, I must remain completely comfortable under their supervision and medication.”

The artist was forced to postpone her concerts in Santiago de Chile and in Asuncion, Paraguay. He wrote on his Instagram account: “With regret, I inform you that tomorrow’s date, Movistar Arena, has been postponed again to June 7 and Paraguay to June 11, and Brazil is still on if the doctors give me the green light.” “Thank you all and I apologize for the inconvenience I caused you.”

Anna Gabrielle’s fans have filled her with well wishes and messages of support. One follower commented: “God bless you, you will get out of this.” Another commented: “We love you Chinita, your health is more important than anything else.”

