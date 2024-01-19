A flight attendant takes a photo with Snoop Dogg and then discovers a heartbreaking secret (video)

a Air hostess He became news after a photo was taken with him Snoop DoggBecause it was someone else! The woman, who was really happy to meet the rapper, didn't know he was someone else. The video of the moment of confusion quickly went viral.

Chrissy Lofton didn't hesitate to approach Snoop Dogg after she recognized him among the passengers on a Southwest flight bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida… Little did she know he was another man with a very similar appearance to the rapper. The moment was captured on video by Snoop Dogg's fake cousin, Timothy Graham, and he didn't hesitate to have fun with the situation.

Ewww I'm crying!!! The flight attendant thought she met Snoop Dogg on her flight???? pic.twitter.com/YP33fnsp4v – Shannon Sharp Burner (parody account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 17, 2024

“These people are taking pictures with my cousin because they think he looks just like Snoop Dogg,” Graham says in his video, in which he adds, “You all know I was the cause of this situation.” The hilarious confusion between his cousin, identified on Instagram as Dog Pound, with Calvin Cordozar, the rapper's real name, went viral when the parody account Shannonnn Sharpes Burner shared it on X.

“Yooo I'm crying! “This flight attendant thought she met Snoop Dogg during her flight,” the account identified as @shannonsharpeee posted on X, adding in the subject line: “She is so happy.” The post quickly gained popularity on the social network. Formerly Twitter Power of Attraction. The video has now been played 5,000,000 times, received 39,000 likes, and been shared 5,000 times.