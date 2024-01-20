A Venezuelan woman marries an Arab and lives happily with her three other wives (video)

Venezuelan Arianny Rodriguez became one of the pioneers of Tik Tok and spread widely 6 years after she traveled to Europe and married an Arab, whom she describes as the love of her life. She is very happy with him and created a family that includes them and their two children. Children and her husband's three other wives.

The influencer shares all the details of her life and answers questions from TikTok users, who are curious about culture clashes and what her life is like sharing her husband with 3 other women.

What is the life of a Venezuelan woman in her Arabic language?

In videos on her TikTok account @larina.en.europa, Ariani speaks with complete transparency, saying that contrary to what everyone thinks, her husband is a man who loves her, helps her at home, loves cooking, and is loyal to her. The two young children he has with her.

The young woman lives with him in a house in Dresden, Germany, where his three other wives also live, and she lives very happily with them from time to time, as each of them has her own home.

