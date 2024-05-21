May 22, 2024

A penny worth up to $150,000 in exchange for a unique detail mix up

Zera Pearson May 21, 2024 3 min read

In the world of collectors, a unique piece can be worth thousands of dollars. However, when it comes also The situation can become very strange and even contradictory. And on paper, But if they have details that make them special, it doesn’t matter if their category is the lowest, their value will multiply exponentially.

There are many cases of it, including: until of citizens, so although it should not come as a surprise, the lucky owners can make big profits if they are able to sell these pieces.

Now we bring you another strange numismatic story, as the one-cent coin is the lowest denomination on the economic scale of the United States, but with powerful details that could make it one of the most sought-after coins.

The 100-cent coin is the lowest on the US economic scale, but can be worth thousands of dollars (Image: Freepik)

The one-cent coin sold for more than $150,000

We already mentioned it above, there are coins that can be worth hundreds of dollars to collectors, but this huge number is nothing compared to what can be obtained from a 1914 piece that sold for an impressive amount of $158,000 at a single auction in the United States.

At first glance, the piece does not have any distinguishing feature that makes it unique, as it bears the face of Abraham Lincoln, but in the minting process, a different lowercase letter makes it one of the most desirable pieces among collectors.

According to TikTok user Blake Alma, the reason the coin is valuable is because there is a small mark with the letter D next to its mint date, which corresponds to the year 1914.

mistake? not exactly. It was only this year, when the First World Conflict broke out, that fewer than 1.2 million units were minted, so very few coins remained in circulation in the country, as many were exchanged, discarded or remained in someone’s ownership.

Details that increase the value of the coin

In 2018 alone, one of these pieces, bearing Abraham Lincoln’s face, was sold by an auction house for $158,625, so a significant increase in its value is expected in 2024 and subsequent years.

It is also important to note that the coin in question not only had the details of the letter D on the reverse, but also had a certificate from PCGS, the organization responsible for ensuring the authenticity and quality of the coin.

The coin, which sold for more than $158,000, was in excellent condition, without scratches or marks of any kind, which greatly increased the value of the piece.

