A penny worth up to $150,000 in exchange for a unique detail mix up

In the world of collectors, a unique piece can be worth thousands of dollars. However, when it comes Coins also ticketsThe situation can become very strange and even contradictory. And on paper, These items have limited valueBut if they have details that make them special, it doesn’t matter if their category is the lowest, their value will multiply exponentially.

There are many cases of it, including: They were delivered away in Cheerios boxes today It is worth $3000 until Copper coins It is worth thousands and can be out of pocket of citizens, so although it should not come as a surprise, the lucky owners can make big profits if they are able to sell these pieces.

Now we bring you another strange numismatic story, as the one-cent coin is the lowest denomination on the economic scale of the United States, but with powerful details that could make it one of the most sought-after coins.

The 100-cent coin is the lowest on the US economic scale, but can be worth thousands of dollars (Image: Freepik)

The one-cent coin sold for more than $150,000

We already mentioned it above, there are coins that can be worth hundreds of dollars to collectors, but this huge number is nothing compared to what can be obtained from a 1914 piece that sold for an impressive amount of $158,000 at a single auction in the United States.

At first glance, the piece does not have any distinguishing feature that makes it unique, as it bears the face of Abraham Lincoln, but in the minting process, a different lowercase letter makes it one of the most desirable pieces among collectors.

According to TikTok user Blake Alma, the reason the coin is valuable is because there is a small mark with the letter D next to its mint date, which corresponds to the year 1914.

mistake? not exactly. It was only this year, when the First World Conflict broke out, that fewer than 1.2 million units were minted, so very few coins remained in circulation in the country, as many were exchanged, discarded or remained in someone’s ownership.

Details that increase the value of the coin

In 2018 alone, one of these pieces, bearing Abraham Lincoln’s face, was sold by an auction house for $158,625, so a significant increase in its value is expected in 2024 and subsequent years.

It is also important to note that the coin in question not only had the details of the letter D on the reverse, but also had a certificate from PCGS, the organization responsible for ensuring the authenticity and quality of the coin.

The coin, which sold for more than $158,000, was in excellent condition, without scratches or marks of any kind, which greatly increased the value of the piece.

More information about coins and banknotes

What is the value of a $1 bill that has a black serial number?

The TikTok channel of Eric Miller, a fanatic specialist in banknotes, revealed, through a video, some details in the printed bills that a person found that allow him to earn extra money. Among the mentioned discoveries is one with the serial number in black. But what’s strange about this? It turns out that since we don’t notice a lot of things happening around us, the original color of these pieces is green. So how much is it worth?

Why does a star appear at the end of the serial number of some dollars?

The dollar has become the most widely traded currency in the world. The United States banknote, in addition to its great value, has a unique design that only a few people can notice on many occasions. Specifically, one of these distinctive elements that some have is the star in the serial number of each copy. Did you notice? Coin collectors around the world always aspire to have a copy of every dollar, also known as the US dollar.