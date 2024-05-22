International prepaid cards offered by some banks in Venezuela





Banesco and Banco de Venezuela announced this week the activation of new international prepaid cards for purchases outside Venezuela.

by Diary 2001

Although other banking entities already offer this type of card, with regard to Banesco and Venezuela, these cards are becoming new for customers who have green accounts but do not have an international card to make purchases.

Steps to order the Banesco International Prepaid Card

To have an account with Banesco: The first condition is that you are a bank customer to be able to request a prepaid card.

Enter your BanescOnline username: Once your account is activated, you should log into BanescOnline and look for the green button that says “My Orders”.

Selecting the products or services option: Once you enter “My Orders”, the system will give you the option to choose between products or services, you must select the first option.

Choose a prepaid card: Under the Products or Services section, you must choose the Green Prepaid Account Card option.

Read and accept the bank’s terms: Before proceeding with the application, it is important that you read the bank’s terms carefully and tick the acceptance box.

Create Order: Once you accept the terms, you must select “Create Order” to continue the process.

Fill in the required information: Finally, you must complete the information requested by the bank and wait for your email verification.

