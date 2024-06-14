Take a breath before you find out how much a Levi’s salesman makes in Orlando

Levi he American jeans brand founded in 1853 by Levis Strausswhich is currently one of the most popular stores in the world, not only for the quality of clothing, but also for the wide range it offers for the whole family.

That’s why we wanted to know How much does a Levi’s sales representative earn in Orlando? To get some answers, we turn to Gemini, artificial intelligence affiliated with Google, we share the information we find with you.

How much does a Levi’s sales representative in Orlando make according to AI?

According to the data I found twinhe Average salary for a Levi’s sales representative in Orlando It ranges between $10 and $15 per hour. This equates to an annual salary of between 20,856 and 31,284 pesos.

Levi’s sales representatives in San Francisco earn the best salaries. Credits: Monkey Image – iStock

To compare information we visit glass doorthe job portal where we found that The annual salary of a Levi’s sales representative ranges from $29,000 to $37,000.

However, Sellers who also do a job barber They can get paid higher, because at least in Orlando, the salary they can get is From 32 thousand to 42 thousand dollars annually.

What city has the best Levi’s sales representative salaries in the United States?

The portal also let us know that according to the data shared by employees and former workers, the best city in the US to work as a sales representative for Levi’s is San Francisco, California; Well, employees with one to three years of experience can earn annual salaries between $42,000 to $49,000.

How do you get to work at Levi’s?

if you are interested Work at Levy We advise you to visit them Employment site Where you can learn about the different vacancies they have available in different parts of the world.