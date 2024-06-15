Royal Caribbean takes delivery of a new ship

Written by the editorial staff of PortalPortuario

@PortalPortuario

Royal Caribbean Received a new ship for its fleet at the shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique, in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Utopia of the Seas ship will make its maiden voyage in July with departure from port canaveral, United State.

The cruise ship took two years to build thanks to the work, which was celebrated by more than 1,600 workers, executives and crew members at an event held in the ship’s exclusive AquaTheater.

Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bailey, and Chantiers de l’Atlantique CEO Laurent Castaing hosted the party at Utopia of the You are.

“The receipt of Utopia of the Seas is a very important milestone, as it represents a new development for our game-changing ships and our mission to create the best holiday experiences in a responsible way,” he explained. Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

“From the best multi-generational vacation at Icon of the Seas’ debut this year to now, the final weekends at Utopia of the Seas, we are focused on offering a variety of vacation options and unforgettable memories for our guests,” he added. .

In the weeks leading up to its Northern Hemisphere summer debut on July 19, Utopia will be on its way stateside as Royal Caribbean teams put the finishing touches on outfitting the ship for the party.

“With the delivery of Utopia of the Seas, we have the keys to our final weekend,” said Michael Bailey, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“This is the short getaway that combines all the ways to create incredible memories on a three-night weekend or a four-night midweek getaway. Vacationers want every minute to be a minute well spent, and this unparalleled combination of Utopia and Perfect Day at CocoCay Success He said: “We are proud and excited for the upcoming debut of Utopia. It’s a big time!”