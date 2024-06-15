Tamaulipas State Government

-The top three places in the senior, middle and senior categories received an entry ticket to the 2025 Mexican Science and Engineering Fair scheduled to be held in Chihuahua.

June 15, 2024

TAMPICO, Tamaulipas.- With the aim of promoting scientific and technological research and promoting careers in these fields among high school and higher education students, the Tamaulipas Council of Science and Technology (COTACYT), within the framework of the National Network of Councils and State Science and Technology Organizations (REDNACECYT) and in collaboration with the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas, organized 2024 Tamaulipas State Science and Engineering Fair (FECIT).

In this year’s edition of FECIT, a total of 117 projects were registered, of which, after an evaluation process by invited researchers, 75 projects were selected to participate, 54 at the secondary school level and 21 at the secondary education level.

With the participation of a total of 169 students, 50 advisors and 20 residents from higher education institutions, the youth presented scientific, technological and innovative projects in various fields of science.

The top three in each category, who received recognition, a medal and an economic incentive of P5,000, P3,000 and P2,000, were awarded for first, second and third place, respectively.

In addition, the three projects with the highest scores at the upper secondary level and at the senior level received permission to represent Tamaulipas at the 2025 Mexican Science and Engineering Fair to be held in Chihuahua.

The projects that will represent the country at the National Exhibition are, in the upper medium category, the “Wind and Solar Generator Swarm (EGEOS)” project, from Cbtis 103 in Madero; Project “CAEDCO” from Cbtis 271 in Victoria, and “Automatic Echolocator” from COBAT 7 in Reynosa, which took third, second and first place, respectively.

While in the top category, the project “Sugarcane bagasse as a reinforcing agent and partial substitute for sand in the manufacture of building blocks”, from the Technological Institute of Ciudad Madero, will come in third place.

The second place went to the Higher Technological Institute of El Mante, with the project “Bioethanol based on water lettuce,” and the Technological Institute of Matamoros won first place with the project “Manufacture of sustainable flour and biodegradable prototypes of the Acanthocereus tetragonus plant compatible with contributing to Achieving 8 of the 17 goals of the 2030 Plan.

The representative of the Secretary of Education of Tamaulipas, Lucía Emi Castillo Pastor, and the Undersecretary of Senior Secondary and Higher Education, Guadalupe Acosta Villarreal, indicated that this type of event is evidence of the action and will of the state government, led by Américo Villarreal Anaya, to print the implementation of its educational policies. In addition, he praised the talent of the participating youth, and highlighted the great effort they made to reach the state competition, in addition to the support they received from their teachers, mentors, and families.

For his part, Julio Martinez Burns, Director of COTACYT, congratulated the winners and urged them to continue their development on the path of science. While Mario Valdes Garza, Director of REDNACECYT, highlighted the quality of the projects presented at FECIT 2024.

In addition, within the framework of the Tamaulipas State Science and Engineering Fair 2024, the 2024 Second Regular Session of the General Assembly of REDNACECYT was held, where the progress and STI policy strategies were reviewed and determined at the national level of both state science and technology systems.

Download Link. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-lUU6AHx7fkGP7TU3eHZD5WEWnlIlPdt?usp=sharing