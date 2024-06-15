Charles Barkley is retiring from television after 2024-25

Charles Barkley confirms that next season will be his last on television.

Bless mepart of our renowned and award-winning study programme “Inside the NBA.”“He said Friday night thatThe 2024-25 season will be his last with TNT And he won’t be joining any other series after that either.

Legend Charles Barkley has reported that he will be leaving television after the conclusion of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

“I wouldn’t go anywhere else but TNT,” Barkley reported.61, on NBATV yet The Dallas Mavericks win Game 4 over the Boston Celtics Friday night. “But I made the decision that next year, no matter what, will be my last year on television. And I just want to thank my NBA family.. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full of happiness and gratitude.”

The NBA is negotiating the next media rights deals, which will begin in the 2025-2026 season. Although the NBA has not announced what the agreements will be, Disney/ABC/ESPN, Amazon, NBC and Warner Bros. Discovery were competing There are reportedly three packages available of games and affiliate content worth an estimated $76 billion to the league over the course of a decade.

If Warner Bros. Discovery is a weird media company, this means the end of games on TNT and no more “Inside the NBA”.

“I hope the NBA continues with TNT, but for me personally, I wanted you guys to hear it from me… I wanted to tell my NBATV and TNT family that I wouldn’t go to another network“But I’ll pass the baton to Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or to you, Steve (Smith),” Barkley added.

He added: “But next year I will retire after 25 years And I just wanted to thank you. And I wanted you all to know that from me first.”

Before the NBA Finals, Commissioner Adam Silver described the media rights process as “incredibly complex” based on the technology used (broadcast, cable and streaming), competing bidders and a timeline that extends into an unpredictable future.

When asked about the possibility The final episode of “Inside the NBA.”the Sports Emmy Award winner, with host Ernie Johnson and former players Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Barkley himself. If WBD’s contract with the league expires next spring, Silver said he sympathizes with the situation.

“(To) the people at Turner Sports, I apologize that this has been a long process, because I know you are committed to your work,” he said. “It’s a big part of his identity and his family’s identity, and no one likes that uncertainty. I think it’s up to the league office to get these negotiations to a head and concluded as quickly as possible.”