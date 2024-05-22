Texas: List of Bank of America branches that will close soon | com. bcapital

According to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (Orientfor its abbreviation in English), some of the headquarters of American bank in state Texas They will stop working in the coming months.
Since last year, the financial institution has started closing many of its branches because users are doing more banking virtually than physically. For this reason American bank You prioritize online banking.
Texas: Banks closed as of July 2024
When a banking entity closes one of its offices, it must notify the OCC at least 90 days in advance.
That’s why it was known that the branches you will no longer work in Texas As of July, they are:
- 6085 Campbell Road, DallasTexas
- 15110 Dallas Parkway, Suite 100A, Dallas, TX
- 101 Southeast 11th Avenue, Ste. 100. yellowTexas
Likewise, other banking institutions will also close some of their locations in the state. The full list is below:
- First NB Texas: 15300 South IH 35, Buda, Texas
- PNC Bank, N/A: 2401 University blvd, HoustonTexas
- PNC Bank, 600 Matamoros Street, Laredo, Texas
- PNC Bank, address: 700 San Bernardo Street, LaredoTexas
- Wells Fargo Bank, 12343 Barker Cypress rd, Cypress, TX
- Wells Fargo Bank, 1889 Brown Boulevard, Arlington, Texas
- Lone Star Capital Bank GH: 420 N. Widener Road, San Antonio, Texas
- PNC Bank, 2635 Interstate 10E, Beaumont, Texas
- PNC Bank, 2211 Guadalupe Street, Laredo, Texas
- PNC Bank, 1330 E 8th St, Odessa, Texas
- Wells Fargo Bank, 301 Student Center Drive, rm 2-8.1, San Marcos, TX
- Woodforest Note: 8000 Research Forest, The Woodlands, TX
- Inwood NB 1312 Washington Commerce, Texas
- Groom Status: 101 Southeast 11th Avenue, Ste. 100, yellow, Texas
