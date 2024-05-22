Texas: List of Bank of America branches that will close soon | com. bcapital

According to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (Orientfor its abbreviation in English), some of the headquarters of American bank in state Texas They will stop working in the coming months.

Since last year, the financial institution has started closing many of its branches because users are doing more banking virtually than physically. For this reason American bank You prioritize online banking.

Texas: Banks closed as of July 2024

When a banking entity closes one of its offices, it must notify the OCC at least 90 days in advance.

That’s why it was known that the branches you will no longer work in Texas As of July, they are:

6085 Campbell Road, Dallas Texas

Texas 15110 Dallas Parkway, Suite 100A, Dallas, TX

101 Southeast 11th Avenue, Ste. 100. yellowTexas

Likewise, other banking institutions will also close some of their locations in the state. The full list is below: