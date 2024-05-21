puerto rico tremor today live latest earthquake may 21-22 epicenter size pr rspr seismic network | mix up

Puerto Rico It is located in a tectonically active area, so it is common for earthquakes of different magnitudes to occur daily. The Caribbean island is surrounded by many geological faults, which are formed as a result of the interaction of the Caribbean tectonic plate with the North American plate located beneath its surface. For this reason, it is important to stay up to date on the latest earthquakes that hit Puerto Rico today. Tuesday, May 21, 2024with updated data such as the exact time, epicenter, and magnitude of recent seismic episodes.

For this reason Puerto Rico Seismic Network (RSPR) They believe that a large earthquake, larger than 7.0, could occur at any time. It is a danger confirmed by the seismic history of the region, as many local and regional events, the magnitude of which were higher than those mentioned above, caused serious damage, loss of life and tsunamis in the past, the most important of which was the Puerto Rico earthquake in October 1918, which had a magnitude of 7.3.

Tremor in Puerto Rico today, May 21 – Live via RSPR

In Gestión Mix, we provide you with real-time information about the latest earthquakes in the Caribbean island and the unincorporated territories of the United States provided by the Puerto Rico Earthquake Network (PRSN), which indicates where and when the recent earthquakes occurred in San Juan, Bayamon, Carolina, Ponce, Caguas, Guaynao, Arecibo, Toa Baja, Mayagüez, Trujillo Alto and the rest of its 48 municipalities.