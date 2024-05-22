Video: The motorcycle thief was unable to take the cell phone due to the victim’s movement

Surveillance cameras in the Veraguas neighborhood of Puente Aranda in Bogota captured the moment a motorcyclist tried to steal a mobile phone from a citizen in broad daylight. The victim’s skill and reactions allowed the criminal not to escape punishment.
It was 11:01 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, when two men were standing in a residential area next to a parked black car. The trunk of the car was open while it was searched from the inside. In addition, they had their cell phones on hand.
As the security camera recording shows, the alleged thief took advantage of the fact that the men were distracted and one of them was holding his cell phone with only his left hand and at the edge of the street.
?The motorcyclist accelerated in the wrong direction, got onto the platform and extended his arm to grab his victim’s cell phone. Although he did not have the speed and good reflexes of the man, who, upon seeing the thief’s hand, simply moved his wrist and prevented them from removing it.
