Omar Lopez's detailed role for the Houston Astros

Omar Lopez Launches a new function with Houston Astros. The Venezuelan is once again present in the team's training camp.

he Spring training to Houston Astros It started on February 14 when shooters and catchers reported. Among them are other field players who have already arrived at training Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve And Alex Bregman.

This Saturday, February 17, the team Sports Venezuela He was able to talk to him West Palm Beach, Florida. The main topic they discussed was their new position Houston Astros How did you get there?

“Happy again to continue Houston Astros And in another job. I take this with great responsibility, as always. Very busy, with a full schedule. I help the manager Joe Espada “In everything he needs, cooperate with him in the details of the team’s preparations for this season.”

“It's a career full of many successes and failures, and I've learned a lot over the years. One way or another, you have to keep feeding yourself with everything you can have around you, from people who may have more knowledge and more experience than you. Maybe. Classical world He helped with this too. These are things that are difficult to predict or forecast. Any situation that came my way helped me with the things that continue to happen in my career. I think the main thing with this is to stay organized, pay attention to detail, and expect as much help as possible in the best way. Like I told you, it's a very complicated game, but that's what we're here for. “There are things that will go right and things that will go wrong, but we will always keep our heads up and work hard.”

Omar Lopez was associated with Houston Astros Since 2008. He has been a director in several categories of the organization. He also had experience in LVBP with Caribbean de Anzoategui And with the national team Venezuela in it World Classic 2023. in Big leagues He participated as a Division I coach last year and will do so in 2024 Bench coach.