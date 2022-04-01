Gustavo Alfaro’s reaction when he learned that Ecuador will play the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar | football | Sports

A tense calm shows coach Gustavo Alvaro’s face when he learns that the Ecuadorean team will play its Qatari counterpart in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

At 05:00 on November 21, Ecuador and Qatar will face each other at Al Al-Bayt Stadium (Al-Jour Town) in the first match of the World Cup, according to the draw held on Friday in Doha.

Qatar will play the first stage of the World Cup Finals. Besides Ecuador, the host country will face Group A against three-time World Cup finalists Netherlands and African champions Senegal.

Marker DirectTV He focused on the Tricolor coach, who qualified for the World Cup in fourth place in the CONMEBOL qualifying round.

The television shows a calm but clearly nervous face of the Argentine coach, who has been in charge of the Tri team since September 2020, and who led his first confrontation in October of that year against Argentina in Buenos Aires in the first date of the South American qualifiers.

Gustavo Alfaro’s face when he learns that Ecuador, the team that leads, has been placed in Group A and will play the opening match of the World Cup. #Qatar 2022. DirecTV signal. pic.twitter.com/G2X4xM6SpN – Alejandro Fierro (@alefierro_87) April 1, 2022

The Qatari national team is led by Spain’s Felix Sanchez.

The recent history of the confrontation between Qatar and Ecuador dates back to October 12, 2018. Then the international friendly match was held at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, and the victory for the locals was 4 to 3.

Akram Afif (31 minutes), Al-Moez Ali (33 minutes and 67 minutes) and Hassan Al-Haydos (penalty kick, 60 minutes) scored Qatar’s goals. Inner Valencia (65 min 69 min) and Jose Cevallos (89 min) are reduced for Ecuador. (Dr)