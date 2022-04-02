deGrom will miss opening day

Scottsdale, Arizona. The New York Mets will be without one of the most dominant bowlers in the major tournaments, at least early in the season.
Jacob Degrom will miss a long time with inflammation in the shoulder area. This disease is a serious blow to a team that has invested so heavily in the quest to move forward this season.
“It’s frustrating. We are, too. We all share the disappointment at the moment,” Mets general manager Billy Ebler said.
Ice New York won’t be able to stage shows until four weeks. The club admitted on Friday that there was no timetable even for his return.
Mets said an MRI taken earlier in the day showed that the scapula was reacting to excessive tension, causing swelling.
DeGrom, a two-time Cy Young winner, was scheduled to start the season opener Thursday in Washington. The Mets have considered their rotation one of their strengths this season, after signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and trading Chris Bassitt.
“I think the good news here is that there are no structural injuries, rotator cuff hand or anything like that. We are dealing with an orthopedic problem and when that happens there is calcification. It will show recovery, so I consider it positive that we talk about this. command.”
After an exciting start last season, Degrom did not play in the second half due to a sprained elbow. He went 7-2 with 1.08 ERA in 15 starts, but New York collapsed without him to go 77-85 after leading the NL East for 103 days.
His last start was on July 7, against Milwaukee.
The right-hander looked healthy in camp this year and allowed one to run in five rounds in the Grapefruit League, crossing off 10.
