Mbappe calls for voting after first round results in France: We cannot leave the country in the hands of these people

Kylian Mbappe before the France match. REUTERS/Leon Kuegler

Captain of the French national football team, Kylian MbappeAnd he announced on Thursday that he was too. “Go vote urgently” after “catastrophic results” of the first round of French legislative elections, The far-right National Rally party came in first place.

In the same way as before the first round of voting, the French team and Real Madrid striker once again called for a vote against the far right and encouraged his fellow citizens to choose a different option from Marine Le Pen’s party.

“More than ever, we need to go vote. It’s really urgent. We cannot leave the country in the hands of these people, it is really urgent. “We have seen the results, they are catastrophic.” The striker, who is in Germany where France will face Portugal on Friday in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, said:

Le Pen’s party did well in the first round of the hasty elections, winning votes 33% of votes At the national level. Sunday will witness the second round of legislative elections in which Marine Le Pen’s party could come to power.

Mbappe was speaking ahead of France’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Portugal in Hamburg on Friday.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right National Rally party, gestures after partial results from the first round of the French parliamentary elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, June 30, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The player made a similar call earlier in the 2024 European Championship, when he said that “Extremists are knocking on the door of power.”

Now, there was a sense of urgency in his feelings.

“We really hope that this changes, that everyone comes together to go vote and vote for the right party,” he said of the election results.

President Emmanuel Macron called for early elections after the election. defeat The National Rally suffered a setback in last month’s European Parliament elections, betting that the far right would not repeat its success in national elections. But the plan backfired, and Le Pen’s rivals are now desperate to prevent the National Rally from winning an absolute majority in Sunday’s runoff.

France players were regularly asked about the political situation in their country during press conferences for Euro 2024.

People gather to protest against the French far-right National Rally party, at Place de la Republique, following the results of the first round of the 2024 early legislative elections, in Paris, France, July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Ousmane Dembele said that. “The alarm has been sounded” Fellow striker Marcus Thuram went further, saying that the French “have to fight every day so that the Rally National does not win.”

The National Rally is a party with a history of racism and xenophobia.

The French football team, which won Euro 2000 two years after first lifting the World Cup in Paris, was hailed as a model of diversity and unity. The players’ “Black, Blanc, Beur” combination echoed the blue, white and red French tricolour.

(With information from AFP, EFE and AP)