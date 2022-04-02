Funes Morey destroys Argentina and surprises Mexico with important words from Qatar

Rayados del Monterrey striker sent a strong message to the Argentine national team before the start of the World Cup in Qatar

April 1, 2022, 10:00 pm

The futuristic duel that will take place between Argentina and Mexico at the upcoming World Cup finals in Qatar has sparked all the lights in the Aztec country, and a player from Liga MX has been in the news for this country duel.

Rayados de Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Mori has been in the media spotlight since the duel between the Mexicans and Argentines in the next World Cup became known. A man born in Argentina and nationalized in Mexico could be present at Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s last call.

Funes Morey, who has been nationalized with Mexico since June 2021, was already called up to Mexico and played official matches for ‘Tri’, and was questioned if he would shout a goal against Argentina in the next World Cup.

“First, my dream will be to go to the World Cup. As I say, these are feelings and dreams that I proposed and everything will depend on me. I will celebrate the goal with all my heart (…) These are things that happen in life, today we played with Argentina and it will be a great match “, The attacker reassured.

“The group is ready for that, we may have passed the pressure of qualifying for the World Cup. Nice things to come, every player’s dream is to play in the World Cup and you have to work to fight for a place in the World Cup. List”, Rayados de Monterrey player added.