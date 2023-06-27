“Keep stirring Chivas fans,” challenged Fernando Hierro

Katya KasturinaESPN Digital WriterReading: 3 minutes.

Chivas did not find a place for Sebastian Perez Bouquet and Diego Campello Both players were transferred to Bravos when they did not secure a spot in the Apertura 2023 squad.

As part of the official presentation of the friendly match between the club Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara, scheduled to play in Los Angeles on October 15, Fernando Hierro, the club’s sporting director from Guadalajara, spoke to the media about the challenges awaiting the club and what it personally represents. Part of the Chivas Project.

“On the third day we start the league again, every six months, no one can relax, this is something that does not stop, and therefore, to prepare well so that people continue to feel proud of their team. Fernando Hierro said in a press conference on Monday at the Rose Bowl: “ That is the challenge, to start this season and we are able to continue to excite our people.”

Chivas played in the Liga MX final of the previous tournament, in which they ended up falling to Tigres. Amidst constant criticism and doubts about Rebaño’s team, true to the identity of being made up of Mexican players, the team settled for the final game against all odds.

“(The fans) are the engine; the fans are the heart of our club. When you have these people who pass on to you here in the United States and Mexico that identity and that emotion and that illusion and that feeling, the truth is we’re very happy that people are happy again, that they are happy, but we know that This is background racing.”

Fernando Hierro took over as Sporting Director of the Rojiblanca Foundation in October 2022. The former Real Madrid and Spain national team player, with all his experience and journey at the forefront of international football, described it as “another dimension” to experience how you live. Chivas fans directly.

“You realize that no matter how much we all analyze and study whether we want to come (to take on this project) or not, the opportunity is something that takes you into another dimension. Knowing that you go anywhere in Mexico, the airport, And the focus, the hotel, there are many, many people from Chivas and with the shirt, who encourage you, ask for a picture or not ask, and he is happy, and this is unparalleled, “he said.

Chivas, led by Serbian Veliko Paunovic, will participate in the Apertura 2023 tournament on Monday, July 3, when it faces Lyon.