Anaheim, Calif. — Mike Trott hit the game-winning home run on a wild pitch, Shuhei Ohtani hit his 26th home run of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Los Angeles White Sox 2-1 on Monday. Chicago.
The Trout swept home plate after an Aaron Bomer wild pitch to help the Angels get down on the right foot in a crucial seven-game stretch.
Carlos Esteves (2-1) scored ninth without goals to secure the victory.
Cuban Louis Robert Jr. returned for the third straight game for the White Sox. Reinaldo Lopez (2-5) charged with a backhand after Trout walked to lead off the ninth.
Boomer came out in relief to face Otani, who also walked. The two stars then executed a perfectly double heist that set the trout table.
Otani tied the score at 1-1 by hitting 446 home runs to right field, the Japanese’s 11th in his last 19 games. He has 21 RBI in that span, including four consecutive games with at least one RBI.
For the Angels, Venezuelan Luis Rengifo 3-0.
for the White Sox, Cuban Louis Robert Jr., 4-2 with an RBI and a run scored; Yasmani Grandal 1-0. Dominican Eloy Jimenez 4-0. Venezuelan Elvis Andros, with a score of 2-0. Mexican Sepe Zavala 2-0.
