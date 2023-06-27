The League Cup is being modified and the opening match will be Messi and Inter Miami against Cruz Azul

ESPNReading: 3 minutes.

The tournament has been modified so that Lionel Messi’s first match with Inter Miami against Cruz Azul will be the opening match of the 2023 edition of the competition between MLS and Liga MX.

the League Cup This Tuesday announced adjustments to the competition schedule between MLS and the MX Leaguewho will allow Lionel Messi and the Inter Miami The opening of the 2023 edition of the competition before blue cross On Friday, July 21st at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

to organize League Cup The match between Orlando City and Houston Dynamo changed at 8:00 pm ET and 6:00 pm in Mexico City, the same match that opened the 2023 tournament, but after the changes it will be the match between Inter Miami And it is the machine that gives the first kick, this despite the fact that it swears.

This strategy will allow Messi and the Florida team to have all the reflectors in the game, which aims to debut on July 21 in the United States. In this way, the Argentine will live his first experience with what will be the third professional team in his career.

The League Cup calendar has been adjusted so that the match that opens the tournament is Messi Inter Miami v Cruz Azul. Imago 7

“League CupThe expected tournament, similar to the World Cup, in which 47 clubs from all over the world will participate MX LEAGUE and the MLSToday (Tuesday) announced the opening tournament schedule updates. the League Cup 2023 It will start on July 21 and the final will be held on August 19.”

The organization announced that these changes were to ensure an optimal experience for all fans in the stadium, as well as on the broadcast and the first modified game was the “Orlando City vs. Orlando City FC Group II game. The Houston Dynamo is now scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET,” the organization said. Which means both teams will play at 6:00 PM Mexico time.

On the other hand, the League Cup It changed eight more matches, in addition to the duel between Orlando City and Dynamo, because it changed the following matches:

– On Friday, July 21, the Group 4 South match between FC Dallas vs. Charlotte FC is now scheduled for 9:00 PM ET;

– On Tuesday, July 25, the West’s Group C match between the Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Leon will now also air on FS1 and TSN;

– On Tuesday, July 25, the South Group B match between Santos Laguna vs. The Houston Dynamo is now scheduled for 8:30 PM ET;

– On Tuesday, July 25, the South Group A match between Mazatlan FC vs. The FC Juárez game is now scheduled for 9:30 PM ET;

– On Tuesday, July 25th, the Group D match between FC Dallas vs. Necaxa is now scheduled for 9:30 PM ET;

– On Wednesday, July 26, the Western Group 1 game between the Portland Timbers and Tigres is now scheduled for 11:00 PM ET.

– On Saturday, July 29, the Group C match between Cruz Azul and Atlanta United will take place at 7:00 PM EST.

– The Pumas vs. D.C. United game, previously scheduled for Sunday, July 30, has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 29, with an 8:30 start time. ET.

All times are in Eastern Time, so in central Mexico the two hours are subtracted.