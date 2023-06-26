Who will broadcast the matches of the Honduras U-22 national team at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games?

2023-06-26

We are just around the corner from the beginning of the football discipline Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023.

Bicolor You will participate in the said tournament and will face teams Jamaica, Guatemala and Costa Rica In group B of the tournament.

Called 20 before Luis Alvarado They are already anchored in the sister country in Central America as they will make their debut on Wednesday, June 28, against Team Caribbean at 2pm.