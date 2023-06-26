June 27, 2023

Who will broadcast the matches of the Honduras U-22 national team at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games?

June 27, 2023

We are just around the corner from the beginning of the football discipline Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023.

Bicolor You will participate in the said tournament and will face teams Jamaica, Guatemala and Costa Rica In group B of the tournament.

Called 20 before Luis Alvarado They are already anchored in the sister country in Central America as they will make their debut on Wednesday, June 28, against Team Caribbean at 2pm.

On the other hand, many football fans are familiar with National selection They wonder where the men’s football branch matches will be broadcasted.

International Series of Claro Sports acquired the television rights to Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023.

Likewise, the Mexican sports outlet broadcasts to Latin America, Central America and the Caribbean Through its own cable system and multiple official channels on the YouTube platform.

The Aztecs are the only ones authorized to broadcast the various sports categories. Therefore, the tournament will not be seen on open television.

Honduras will bid for one of the first two places in their group to advance to the semi-finals, where they could face El Salvador, the Dominican Republic or Mexico.

– Honduras schedule –

Wednesday, June 28: Honduras – Jamaica (2:00 pm)

Friday, June 30: Honduras-Guatemala (2:00 PM)

Sunday July 2: Honduras – Costa Rica (5:00 PM)

– named –

Goalkeepers:

Edwin Marin (Golden Green)

Jurgen Garcia (Lon FC)

Defenses:

Junior Garcia (Real Spain)

Inferonette Tatum (Real Spain)

Dixon Ramirez (Real Spain)

See also  Universitario de Deportes fixture Sudamericana 2023: competitors, dates, times and broadcast channels for the U matches of the Copa Conmebol Sudamericana | Independent Santa Fe | goias | Gymnastics La Plata | academic

Jose Aguilera (Marathon)

Axel Maldonado (Olympia)

Pablo Cacho (Platense)

decor:

Carlos Matute (win)

Jose Dominguez (honduras progress)

Jonathan Nunez (Motagua)

Moises Rodriguez (Olympia)

Jeffrey Miranda (marathon)

Attackers:

Marco Acetuno (Real Spain)

Jeffrin Macias (UPN)

Ted Boden (UPN)

Exxon Arzu (Real Spain)

Samuel Alpher (marathon)

Guzman Figueroa (UPN)

Diester Monico (Olancho)

