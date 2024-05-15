May 16, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Sun produces its largest flare in nearly a decade the time

The Sun produces its largest flare in nearly a decade the time

Roger Rehbein May 15, 2024 2 min read

Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA The sun produced its biggest glow in nearly a decade on Tuesday, just days after intense solar storms battered Earth and created dazzling northern lights in places not accustomed to such a spectacle.

“It’s not over yet!” The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced.

Related

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has prompted health warnings across the upper Midwest and Montana for a second year with…

Related

The merchant Nazer Muhammad rushed to his home as soon as he heard the news of the floods that struck the outskirts of the capital…

It’s the largest flare of this 11-year solar cycle, which is nearing its peak, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The good news is that Earth should be out of the line of fire this time because the flame exploded in a part of the sun away from Earth.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the bright flash of an X-ray flare, the strongest since 2005, and rated X8.7 on the flare scale.

It could have been stronger when scientists collected data from other sources, said Brian Brasher of NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado.

The phenomenon comes about a week after flares and massive coronal plasma ejections threatened to disrupt power supplies and communications on Earth and in orbit.

NASA said that the geomagnetic storm that occurred over the weekend caused one of its environmental satellites to rotate unexpectedly due to the decrease in altitude caused by space weather, and to enter a protective sleep state known as safe mode. In addition, on the International Space Station, the seven astronauts were advised to stay in areas with strong radiation protection. The crew was never in danger, according to NASA.

See also  Medieval moon observations reveal 'mysterious' volcanic eruptions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Hubble Telescope Captures Epic Collision of Three Cosmic Giants, and It’s Amazing – Teach Me About Science

May 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The Sun is producing its biggest flare in nearly two decades, but Earth is supposed to be safe

May 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

26 thousand years to see it again: how and when to observe comet C/2023 A3 “Tsouchenshan-Atlas”

May 14, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

1 min read

Jackson Chorio knocks Martin Perez out of the game with a brutal home run (+Video)

May 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Sun produces its largest flare in nearly a decade the time

May 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Egypt warns Israel of “dangerous repercussions” of its operation in Rafah, Gaza

May 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Chaotic moment two US Air Force jets collide at Fort Lauderdale (VIDEO)

May 15, 2024 Winston Hale