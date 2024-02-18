February 19, 2024

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid Summary, results and goals of the Spanish League match with Falcao | La Liga

Cassandra Curtis February 18, 2024 2 min read

Rayo Vallecano added a point that seemed like a hat-trick, considering that their rival was the stubborn La Liga leaders, Real Madrid.

The local team withstood the initial harassment well but later gave in and played out a 1-1 draw, which looked difficult but improved as the minutes passed.

The score was opened just 3 minutes into the match, when Joselu scored with his left foot after a decisive pass from Federico Valverde in a quick counterattack. The VAR was reviewed and there was suspense, but the goal was correct.


Fortunately for Rayo, a mistake from the captain soon occurred: Camavinga made a clear handball in the area and in the 27th minute Raúl de Tomas equalized.


The strange thing is that instead of being impressed, Ancelotti's men did not accelerate and the first half was decided only by a shot on the post from Valverde and some attempts from Joselu.

As for the continuation, Brahim Diaz appeared in the match with a good pass for free, and Tochuameni wasted his opportunity and showed fatigue from an effort that cost Real Madrid a lot, and it ended with Kroos on the field and Falcao on the field, ten minutes later. From the end.

The Colombian had a great chance in the 82nd minute that went wide, he suggested some shots that his teammates did not say and in the end Dani Carvajal was sent off foolishly, as the captain preferred to close with a point and not expose yourself further. As for Rayo, the point is very sweet, in the first show for coach Iñigo Pérez, who is only 36 years old.

