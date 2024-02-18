America wants to keep Cabecita, but they respect the player

Andre Jardine spoke after the defeat in Pachuca about the possible departure of Jonathan Rodriguez.

the coach America, Andre Jardinyou want Jonathan Rodriguez Stay with the azulcrema team and do not migrate to MultilateralWhere he has an offer to leave.

garden He pointed out that he understands the position of the 30-year-old player who could get his last major contract in football.

Jardine analyzed the defeat in Pachuca and spoke about the future of 'Capecita'. Imago7

“It's always a sensitive topic. There are three parts: me, the club and the player. We respect the player a lot and we want that Jonathan Serving. Jonathan He is important to the team, he has had crucial moments and scored important goals. The helmsman announced: “Let's see how it develops, and this is in the beginning moments.”

Editorial selections 2 related

He also added, “America He wants to keep YounesI talked to him, he likes the idea of ​​being here, and it's different from what I read there. He is very happy, it is clear to him in the environment that everyone loves him, but there are a lot of things in his head. “He is a 30-year-old player. If an important offer comes to him, well, it has three parts. It is not easy. This is what we are working for.”

In the same context, he talked about the defeat they suffered Pachuca With a score of 2-1, it was the first setback they suffered in the tournament Closing 2024.

“It's always a difficult field, Pachuca It is a very well equipped, with a strong identity, with a camp ADN, with a large, highly competitive environment, and it is intense, many powerful jugadores, intensos, the part of the school is much more powerful, and it can be used with the money. all day”.