April 11, 2024

Summary of the match between Pachuca and Herediano (2-1), champions of Concacham. Objectives”

Pachuca complied with the procedure and entered Semi-finals Subordinate CONCACAF Champions Cup After overcoming 2-1 In a match to forbid Subordinate Quarter-finals to HeredianoThis is the result that left the global result 7-1.

Now, the group he leads Guillermo Almada He will be a contender at the front of the grand final America, The team that advanced after a humiliation 9-2 In the world New England Revolutionteam of Multilateral.

These were Pachuca's goals

After the entire first period Beautiful Erosa It was due to the lack of goals and the long-awaited goal, Brian Gonzalez put the 1-0 On the scoreboard Minute 47 With a header kick after executing a corner kick from the right side.

In the 59th minute, the Venezuelan Salomon Rondon He received a filtered pass in the area, in the middle, a ball that he did not miss and scored the goal with it 2-0 With a low touch before the goalkeeper leaves Alexander Lezcano.

Mexican Everardo Rubio I have got 2-1 For the Costa Rican team in the 63rd minute penalty He was moved to the goalkeeper's left Carlos Moreno That the other side had been defeated.

Pachuca vs. Herediano match summary | video

this way, Pachuca The draw was won with an overall score of 7-1This is a victory in addition to the victory achieved in the same case by America, the next competitor to Tuzos.

See also  Carlos Zambrano ignites Boca Juniors warnings after retiring from training. Sick | Argentina

